Ellis R. Beard

Fayetteville — Ellis Rayford Beard, 93, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his residence.

Ellis was born August 23, 1925 in Fernbank, Alabama, to the late Thomas Dupree and Erdie Miller Beard.

Ellis was an Army veteran of World War II. He served in the Army and the Army Reserve. Ellis was employed in Civil Service at Fort Bragg for over 30 years. He was a deacon and elder at Vaughn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville and also served many years with Gideons International.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service on Sunday.

Ellis is survived by his beloved wife, Floy Newell Beard with whom he would celebrate 70 years of marriage in April; daughter, Lori Beard Minick and husband Tyrel Randall Minick; grandchildren, Shelby Layne, Haley Grey, and Chloe Rose Minick; sisters, Clarie Smallwood, Gaila Rainwater, and Nell Taylor; brothers, Vadus Beard and JT Beard and his wife Geraldine.

1 Corinthians 15:55, 57: O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? Thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or , 520 Johnson St., Fayetteville, NC 28303.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301 Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary