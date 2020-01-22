|
Elma Alene Adcox
Fayetteville—Elma Alene Adcox, 85 of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Highland House with her family by her side.
Alene was born June 30, 1934 in Sampson county to the late Lattie Elmer Horne and Etta Geneva Hall Horne. She served as a waitress at the New Monticello Café for many years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. Burial will follow in Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday prior to the service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Alene was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years. William Stacy Adcox; brother, Lattie Horne, Jr.; grandsons, Kevin Ryan Powell and William David Garza.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Parker and husband Larry, Faye Garza and husband David, Frances Buffkin, Betty Powell and husband Richard; sister, Virginia Matthews; grandchildren, Chris Blake, Brian Blake, Stacey Buckner, Michael, Pamela, Christy, Ashley, and Little Rocky Buffkin and several great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020