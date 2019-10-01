|
|
Elneta "Nita" Barnhill
Eastover—Elneta Barnhill, 79, passed September 28, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. She was born January 17,1940 in Pender County, NC to the late Henry and Estelle (Goodrich) Hudson. Elneta is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Walker and husband Keith of Eastover, NC; Pamela Dune and Chris Foreman of Columbus, GA; two sons, Christopher Barnhill and wife Sharon of Eastover, NC; and Mark Barnhill and wife Linda of Eastover, NC. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren; Ronnie Walker, Brandon Dune, Amber Barnhill, and Robin Barnhill. Elneta was preceded in death by her husband John Barnhill and sister Frankie Mae Watson.
Elneta loved spending time with her family and faithful dog Toby and could always be found enjoying her yard. She was known for her selfless generosity which she showed to everyone that she encountered and she touched the lives of many people including the patients she encountered as a nurse's aide. Elneta will be dearly missed and forever loved.
There will be a graveside service Thursday October 3, 2019 at 10:00 at the Lafayette Memorial Park with Reverend Tommy Honeycutt officiating. The family ask that in lieu of flowers please make a donation in Nita's name to the animal .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019