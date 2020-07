My condolences to the family. I pray you find strength and comfort in the loving arms of Jesus. Elnora will be missed. Her singing, her sense of humor even when life seemed unfair, her wisdom and just who I knew as Elnora. God was her Rock and she had a way of encouraging others in Him as well. Your “one day” has arrived Elnora and now you can sing and shout as much and as loud as you want. The Master took your hand today. You don’t have to be tired anymore. You can Rest In Peace now dear friend. ❤ As you would sometimes say before you hung up the phone and to you I say “I love you girl.”

Terry S.

Friend