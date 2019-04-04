|
|
Eloise DuBose
Fayetteville —Mrs. Eloise M. DuBose, age 75 departed this life on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Cross Creek Cemetery # 5.
She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Antwone DuBose (Chenchutta), Jacques DuBose; daughter, Adwaina DuBose Richardson; brothers, Grover A. Murchison (Jovita), Alan Gibson; sisters, Ozella "Boo" Gibson, and Vicky Overton (Dee); seventeen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing Friday, April 5th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019