Home

POWERED BY

Eloise DuBose

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eloise DuBose Obituary
Eloise DuBose
Fayetteville —Mrs. Eloise M. DuBose, age 75 departed this life on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Cross Creek Cemetery # 5.
She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Antwone DuBose (Chenchutta), Jacques DuBose; daughter, Adwaina DuBose Richardson; brothers, Grover A. Murchison (Jovita), Alan Gibson; sisters, Ozella "Boo" Gibson, and Vicky Overton (Dee); seventeen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing Friday, April 5th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.