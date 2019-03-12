Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery

Elsie Mae Surette


Elsie Mae Surette
Fayetteville — Elsie Lester Surette, passed away on March 10, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1934 to the late Thomas and Fannie Lester in Greenbay, VA. Elsie married Howard A. Surette on January 25, 1954- recently celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Elsie has always had a passion for her family, animals, and loved vacations at the beach. Elsie was an active member of Gardner's United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society, Shrinetts, & Road Runners.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Howard Surette of Boston, MA, and her four children, Howard & Jean Surette of Fuquay Varina, NC; Tom & Renee Surette of Irmo, SC; Debbie & Phil Fallin of Goldsboro, NC; and Diane & Jack Scureman of Midlothian, VA. She is also survived by nine beloved grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A private, family service will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m.. The burial will follow at 2:00 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make donations to your local SPCA.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
