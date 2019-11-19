Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
Fayetteville, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
Fayetteville, NC
Elton Eustace Brown

Elton Eustace Brown Obituary
Elton Eustace Brown
Spring Lake—On the 244th birthday of the US Artillery Regiment, November 17, 2019 at 7:17 a.m., one of it's former members answered his final call. Elton Eustace Brown will be dearly missed.
Elton was retired from the U. S. Army with over twenty-one years of service and he also was a retired postal employee with twenty-seven years of service.
He was a quiet and humble man whose happiness came from making others happy. All of his goals were based on his family. He was an incredible role model for all his children and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sisters, Ora Clayton of Mamers and Mona McNeil of Sanford; a brother, Jerry Brown of OR; a daughter, Cindy Taylor of Spring Lake; sons, Gary Brown of Apex and Scott Brown and wife, Cheryl of Spring Lake; and six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
