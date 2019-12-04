Home

Elwood Brent Howland

Elwood Brent Howland Obituary
Elwood Brent Howland
Murrells Inlet—Elwood Brent Howland, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on March 27, 1981 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Left to cherish Brent's memory are his adoring daughter, Danielle Howland of Charlotte, NC; his loving parents, Gerald Jerome Howland, Jr. & Denise (Powell) Howland of Fayetteville, NC ; brother, Trip Howland of Surfside Beach, SC; sister, Rachael Howland of Fayetteville, NC; his paternal grandmother, Anna Howland & maternal grandmother, Carol Powell; as well as the mother of his daughter, Melanie Stone.
A Celebration of Brent's life will be held in Hope Mills, North Carolina Sunday December 8th at 3 - 5 pm at Reeves Funeral Home.
To view the full obituary, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) are honored to be assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
