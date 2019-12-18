|
|
Elzola Padgett
Carolina Beach—Mrs. Elzola Ruth Padgett, 82 of Carolina Beach and formally of Ammons, NC passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Windsor United Methodist Church with Rev. Neil Smith and Rev. Richard Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Padgett was a native of Bladen County, the daughter of Owen B. Cain, Sr. and Annie B. Coble Cain. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Winford W. Padgett and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Veona Hicks and husband, William Dean of Garland; son, Gary Padgett and wife, Christy of Carolina Beach; two grandchildren, Tabitha Ann Hicks and Nicholas Dean Hicks; three step grandchildren, Brittany, David and Alex; one step great grandchild, Brayden.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019