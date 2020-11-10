1/
Emery J. Hovermale
Fayetteville—Emery J. Hovermale, 85, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Emery was born March 4, 1935 in Wiggins, Colorado to the late Mary and Emery Hovermale.
Emery served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an electrician with Kelly-Springfield and retired in 1994.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 noon until 1:00 pm on Friday.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret G. Hovermale; sons, Allen Hovermale and wife Terri, Phillip Hovermale and wife Stephanie, Byron Hovermale and companion Rosetta, and Dean Hovermale and wife Cathy; sister, Cathy Hicks and husband Don; grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, and Audrey Hovermale; 3 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
