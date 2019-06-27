|
Emma Julia "Judy" Wallace Cammack
Fayetteville — Emma Julia "Judy" Wallace Cammack, 97, passed away on June 26, 2019 at Village Green Health Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. At her request, no formal funeral or visitation will be held. She will be inurned at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Columbarium in Fayetteville.
Judy was born September 20, 1921, in Waynesboro, Georgia; daughter of the late David Joseph and Minnie Lane Wallace. She graduated from Tift College in Macon, Georgia, now a part of Mercer University. Judy devoted the majority of her life to the service of others and to her beloved church, Snyder Memorial in Fayetteville. She volunteered for countless charitable organizations and worked directly and indirectly for decades with service groups all over the world. Of all her accomplishments, she considered her love, care and devotion to her late husband, Jim, the most rewarding.
Judy was widowed by Dr. James C. Cammack, Jr. and, in addition to her late parents, was preceded in death by her son, James Chris Cammack, III; sister, Jeanette Wallace Mecabe; and brothers, Charles Lane Wallace and David Garnet Wallace. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Katherine Taylor Cammack of Wilmington, N.C., grandchild, Christopher Todd Cammack (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, N.C. and great-grandchild Eleanor James Cammack.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude for all the loving care she received at Village Green Health Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in Fayetteville, 701 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 27 to June 29, 2019