Emmett Leslie Dover
Fayetteville— Mr. Emmett Leslie Dover, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1944 in Ft. Worth, Texas to William and Martha. In 1975 he married Annemarie in Lafayette, LA.
He was a proud veteran serving as a Command Sergeant Major in the US Army for over 20 years before retiring as Lieutenant of the Fayetteville Police Department in 2001.
Emmett was preceded in death by his two brothers, William Harris Dover, Jr. and Terry Eugene Dover.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Annemarie; his son David Leslie Dover and wife Sandra, and his granddaughter, Katelyn Dover.
Emmett will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019