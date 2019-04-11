Home

POWERED BY

Emmett Leslie Dover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emmett Leslie Dover Obituary
Emmett Leslie Dover
Fayetteville— Mr. Emmett Leslie Dover, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1944 in Ft. Worth, Texas to William and Martha. In 1975 he married Annemarie in Lafayette, LA.
He was a proud veteran serving as a Command Sergeant Major in the US Army for over 20 years before retiring as Lieutenant of the Fayetteville Police Department in 2001.
Emmett was preceded in death by his two brothers, William Harris Dover, Jr. and Terry Eugene Dover.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Annemarie; his son David Leslie Dover and wife Sandra, and his granddaughter, Katelyn Dover.
Emmett will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.