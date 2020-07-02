1/
Enois Thomas Lemons
1933 - 2020
Enois Thomas Lemons
Lumber Bridge—Mr. Enois Thomas Lemons of Lumber Bridge was born on January 21, 1933 in Robeson County to the late Jasper E. Lemons and Queen Epps Lemons and departed this life on June 28, 2020 at his home completing his journey of 87 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Ralph Eddie Lemons, Lee Roy Lemons, Lucious Vernon Lemons, James Ethanuele Lemons, and Eddie Emanuel Lemons and one sister: Fannie Irene Goins.
The family will receive friends at the home place on Sunday, July 5, 2020 beginning at 7 P.M for visitation.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Union Light Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Epps Family Cemetery.
Mr. Lemons leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 61 years: Peggy Lemons of Lumber Bridge; four daughters: Kathy Oldham (Junior) of Raeford, Gail Bohl of Raeford, Edna Boyer (Patrick) of Lumber Bridge, and Angela Phurrough of Red Springs; three sisters: Dorothey Smiling of Maxton, Lucille Perry of Fayetteville, Mary Lee Ivey of Parkton; two brothers: Huey Lemons of Fayetteville and Joseph Lemons of Hope Mills; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
102 South Vance Street
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-4128
