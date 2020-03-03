Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Era Jean Schmid


1947 - 2020
Era Jean Schmid Obituary
Era Jean Schmid
Linden—Mrs. Era Jean Schmid, 72, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ralph Schmid; two daughters, Teresa Watts and husband, Robert, and Hazel Forcier and Randy Teal; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; her sister, Darlene Wilkes and husband, Larry; her brother, Gerald Elixson and wife, Betty, and her precious pup 'Candy'.
Era will be remembered as a strong and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed the simple things in life and opened her heart and home to everyone. She had many hobbies including crafting, ceramics and shopping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Era will be forever missed
The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:45 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 PM following the visitation in the Chapel with Pastor Larry Wilkes officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
