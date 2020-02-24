Home

Ercelle Adams


1936 - 2020
Ercelle Adams Obituary
Ercelle Adams
Roseboro—Mrs. Ercelle Smith Adams, 83 of Roseboro passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Tim McQueen and Rev. Tom Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Adams was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Elwood Silas and Cornelia Bass Tyndall. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Alfred Smith; second husband, Eugene Adams; daughter, Nan Ray and son, Danny Smith. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Sessoms and husband, Jeffery of Roseboro; son, Freddy Smith and wife, Beth of Stedman; four sisters, Janie Wilson (Marvin) of Stedman, Ann Davis (Jerry) of Clinton, Peggy Anderson (Wesley) of Ellerbe and Faye Starling (Robert) of Stedman; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
