Eric John Christiansen

Eric John Christiansen Obituary
Eric John Christiansen
Fayetteville—Eric John Christiansen, 57 of Fayetteville, died Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Eric was a 1979 graduate of E.E. Smith High School and was a truck driver for Holt Oil Co. He loved sports, especially watching football.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Myron Christiansen; brother, Edward Christiansen; paternal grandparents, James and Marion Christiansen of Girard, PA; maternal grandparents, Carl and Lois Greggs of Erie, PA,
He is survived by his mother, Judy Christiansen; brother, Kenneth Christiansen; several nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
