Erika B. JerniganFayetteville—Erika Brooke Jernigan, 26, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.Erika was born October 26, 1993 in Cumberland County, and was preceded in death by her father, Allen Jernigan and sister, Heather Marie Valley.She is survived by her parents, Larry and Cindy Moore; mother, Angi McAfee; sister, Nicole Valley; brother, Gary McAfee, Jr,; sister, Samantha Paquette and husband Josh; brother, Brian Moore and wife Natalie; brother, Shaun Jernigan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.Erika was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.