Erika Vera Reed
Fayetteville—Erika Vera Reed (Immig), 84, born in Bad Kreuznach, Germany and residing in Fayetteville, NC passed peacefully at home on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her family and friend/caregiver Emma Brewington.
Mrs. Reed was born to the late Wilhelm and Anni "Deutschemann" Immig. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Horst Immig of Bad Kreuznach, Germany and Rolf Immig of Monchengladbach, Germany.
Mrs. Reed is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harry A. Reed, Jr.; her children, Claudia (Terry) Reed of Salisbury, MD, Michael (Michelle) Reed of Shallotte, NC, and Cassie (Ronnie) Proctor of Fayetteville, NC; her grandchildren, Kodiak Reed of Shallotte, NC and Alex Chapman (Garrett) of Raleigh, NC; her sister, Waltraut Karau of Bad Kreuznach, Germany and her brothers, Willi Immig (Karen) of Friedrichskoog, Germany and Walter (Inge) Immig of Norheim, Germany.
She spent 30 years traveling the world and supporting her husband as a devoted military spouse. Since their retirement, they continued to travel and once the first cruise was taken many more followed.
Her passions were taking care of others including family, friends and all those she met. Her grandchildren gave her much joy with many smiles. Her travels of 60 years could tell countless stories of fun and laughter.
Many thanks to our family and friends near and far who kept the vigil with us through these last weeks.
A special thank you to her caregivers and The Community Homecare and Hospice team for their support and guidance.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, January 26, at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, January 27, in Rogers and Breece Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020