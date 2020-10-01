1/1
Erika Zorn Milligan
1938 - 2020
Fayetteville—Erika Zorn Milligan 82, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Erika was born on August 26, 1938 in Czechoslovakia to the late Eligius Zorn and Marie Janisch Zorn. She retired as a Receiving area Supervisor from the Belk Distribution Center.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Village Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at Ft. Bragg Post Cemetery.
Surviving are her son, Edgar Milligan and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Kandi Apple Cook and husband Kevin, Stephanie Apple Rose and husband Ted, Cristy Apple Webb and husband Ashley, Joseph Milligan and wife, Brittany; great grandchildren, Courtney Tripp, Emma Mullins and Kinley Milligan.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Village Baptist Church
OCT
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Village Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
