|
|
Erness Jandreau
Fayetteville—Mrs. Erness Susan Hair Jandreau, 74 of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, Nov 2 at Cumberland Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Blackman officiating.
Mrs. Jandreau was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of David Hoyle and Norma Johnson Hair. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph Grover Jandreau and brother, D. H. Hair, Jr. She was a homemaker and was a member and the treasurer of Cumberland Union Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Mark Jandreau of Fayetteville; sister, Norma Owen of Fayetteville; nephew, W. C. Owen, III and wife Cindy of Fayetteville; great nephew, Aiden Owen of Fayetteville and her aunt, Grace Britt of Lumberton.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday, Nov. 1 at Cumberland Union Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cumberland Union Baptist Church Bell Fund, 6957 Tabor Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019