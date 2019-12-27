Home

Ernest Asycue "Toby" Bunce Jr.

Ernest "Toby" Asycue Bunce, Jr.
Stedman—Mr. Ernest "Toby" Asycue Bunce, Jr., 87 passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Magnolia Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. Travis Hoke. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Askew Bunce, Sr. and Mary Jones Bunce; sisters, Douglas Bunce, Myrtle Autry, Alreta Culbreth and Mattie Clayton; and a brother, Layton Bunce.
Toby was owner and operator of Bunce Builders for many years and was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Bunce; daughters, Martha Faircloth & husband, Terry and Jill Jackson; grandchildren, Randall Faircloth & wife, Candace and Johnathan Jackson & wife, Sarah; great-granddaughter, Ellie Jackson; and sisters, Cornelia Stewart and Maxine Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Toby's honor to Magnolia Baptist Church, 1021 Magnolia Baptist Church Road, Stedman, NC 28391 or to Concord Baptist Church, 7591 Concord Church Road, Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
