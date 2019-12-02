Home

Ernest Badger "Ernie" Collins

Ernest Badger "Ernie" Collins Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Badger Collins
Autryville—Mr. Ernest "Ernie" Badger Collins, 91 passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Pastor Nick Collins. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Collins & Julia James Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Underwood Collins; children, Michael Johnson, Amanda Underwood & fiance', Oliver and Nikita Robinson & husband, Anthony; and grandchildren, Kymon Scott, Kamoni Underwood, NyLeon Mckinney, Moyon McKinney and Bella Robinson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
