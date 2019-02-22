|
|
Ernest "Tweet" Herndon Jr.
Harrells — Mr. Ernest "Tweet" Herndon Jr., 73, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Keathern Baptist Church in Harrells, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors.
The public will be received on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019