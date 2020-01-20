|
|
Ernest J Maroschak
Sebastian, FL—Ernest J. Maroschak, 80, passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2020. Born on July 15, 1939 in Vienna Austria, he was the son of the late Ernst and Klara Maroschak. Mr. Maroschak is survived by his wife, Kay Maroschak, daughters, Tina Johnson (Jay) and Tonya Fink (Greg), sons Ernie Maroschak (April) and Curtis Maroschak (Nichole), brothers Michael Maroschak and Max Maroschak, grandchildren Evie Johnson, Zach Johnson, Caleb Fink, Eli Fink, Bethany Fink, Sarah Jadon Fink, Kel Maroschak, Tobin Maroschak, and nephews Marc Maroschak and Michael Maroschak.
Mr. Maroschak owned and operated Plastic Tubing, Inc. (PTI) in Roseboro, NC and Oneonta, AL for 36 years before retiring to Florida.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020