|
|
Ernest McClelland, Jr.
Fayetteville—Ernest McClelland, Jr. 81 of Fayetteville passes away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Ernest was born on May 1, 1938 in Brighton, Tennessee to the late Ernest McClelland and Velma Smith McClelland. He was retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service. He was an avid bowler and loved to sing and play his guitar.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday April 13, 2020 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Surviving are his children, Chequita Awkward, Darryl McClelland, Sheree Ponder and Carol McClelland; brother, John McClelland; grandchildren, Jasmin and Terrance McClelland, Ashley Awkward, Christopher and Chance Soles.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020