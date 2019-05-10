|
Ernest Needham
Elizabethtown—Ernest "Bucky" Needham passed away at home on May 9, 2019 after 78 wonderful years of life. Mr. Needham was born on October 2, 1940 in Somerville, MA. He wasn't born in the south but he got here as soon as he could. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Dorothy Needham.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Needham of the home; three sons, Ernest Needham (Regina) of MA; William Needham (Helene) of Cary; and David Needham of AZ; three daughters, Denise Hagemeier (Bruce) of Elizabethtown; Janice Goss (Randy) of NH and Christine Hawkins (Craig) of NH; one brother, Dwight Needham (Margaret) of TX; sixteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Bucky was an accomplished horseshoer and a real renaissance man. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Alan M. Sumner and the USS Melvin R. Norman. He loved his farm, all animals, food, all people and especially his family. He could fix anything: horses, dogs, machines, people and fences.
He celebrated everyday of his life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Please join the celebration of Bucky's life at Eastwind Farm, 274 Ruskin Road, Elizabethtown on May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. We hope you come ready to share your favorite Bucky story.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 10 to May 11, 2019