Ernestina Munoz
Hope Mills— On Thursday, August 22, Ernestina Munoz of Hope Mills, NC passed away at the age of 63.Born in Los Santos, Panama in 1956 to Benjamin and Yta Velasquez. She moved to the United States in 1980 as a military wife living in New York, Oklahoma, Germany, Illinois, Virginia, and North Carolina. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, serving as an active member of the Fayetteville Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church, being the best grandmother to her grandchildren, and travelling the world; visiting countries like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, France, Holland, Germany, Oman, The United Emirates, Colombia, and all over the United States.
She is preceded in death by her father Benjamin. She is survived by her husband Victor, her son Harris and his wife Katherine along with their two children, her daughter Jenny and her two children, her daughter Jazmine, her stepdaughter Vanessa along with her husband Trevor and their two children, her stepson Victor and his daughter, her stepson Alex and his son, her five brothers and two sisters, as well as her mother.
There will be a viewing at the Herring Funeral Care and Cremation at 2720 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301 on Friday, August 30 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. followed by a service for family and close friends on Saturday at the Fayetteville Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019