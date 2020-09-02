Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernestine Naylor McLamb

Clinton—Mrs. Ernestine Naylor McLamb, 93 of Clinton passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Piney Green Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Donald Keith Carter officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home, Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



