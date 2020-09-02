1/
Ernestine Naylor McLamb
1926 - 2020
Clinton—Mrs. Ernestine Naylor McLamb, 93 of Clinton passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Piney Green Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Donald Keith Carter officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home, Roseboro.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Piney Green Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
