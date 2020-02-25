|
Ernestine Newman
Fayetteville—Ernestine Nance Newman passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Ernestine was born in Raleigh, N.C. on October 5, 1930. She attended Meredith College and attained a BS degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University.
She married Harold in Raleigh in1954 and lived in Hawaii and Winston-Salem, N.C. prior to arriving in Fayetteville in the summer of 1964.
She was a faithful member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School, and she served as one of the first female deacons. She founded the Women's Bible Study Fellowship in Fayetteville and was the key teacher for 9 years. She accompanied her husband on 21 mission trips overseas through the Baptist International Mission Board.
Ernestine loved her family, her church, and the warm sands of the North Carolina beaches. Her warm smile will be missed.
Ernestine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. William Harold Newman; son Dr. David Harold Newman and wife Patrice, of Greensboro, NC; son Dr. Christopher Ernest Newman and wife Sally, of Greensboro, NC; daughter Dr. Elizabeth Newman and husband, the Rev. Jon Baker, of Mechanicsville, VA, and son Dr. Alexander Nance Newman and wife Angela, of Cary, NC. Her 13 grandchildren survive her: Jonathan Newman, the Rev. Andrew Newman, Hannah Newman, Catherine Pastoor, Dr. Caroline Iskander, Christin Hoffstadt, Claire Newman, Jessica Baker, Jacob Baker, Mattison Newman, Cameron Newman, Adam Newman, and Allie Newman as well as eight great grandchildren: Benjamin, Daniel, Ezra, Knox, Maryn, Maeve, Jake, and Lilly.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Carolina Inn and Community Home Care & Hospice for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington St., Raleigh, N.C at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Dr., Fayetteville, NC, or to Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements are in the care of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, N.C. 28301, (910)-483-2191. Online condolences can be shared on www.rogersandbreece.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020