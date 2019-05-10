|
Retired SFC Ernst Louis
Fayetteville—Retired SFC Ernst Louis, 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Ernst is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mayoline Louis; their five children, Patricia, Celeste, Porter, Lisa and Christine; 13 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and his brother Ronald Louis.
Sergeant First Class Ernst Louis joined the Army on December 28, 1977 and retired in 1998. He proudly served his country during the Persian Gulf War. He was honored with numerous awards throughout his military career.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His life is to be celebrated as one who was loved by his family, friends and country. He will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Chapel with Rev. Danny Durden officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 10 to May 12, 2019