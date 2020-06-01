Ershil Parrish FisherLaurinburg, formerly of Elizabethtown—Ershil Parrish Fisher, age 95 of Laurinburg, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.Born in Kernersville, North Carolina, December 8, 1924, she was the daughter of Wade and Hilah Barrow Parrish, and the wife of the late Dr. George W. Fisher, Jr. of Elizabethtown and Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.She was a longtime member of the Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, where she loved to sing in the choir. She was also a longtime member of the Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, where she loved her family and friends. Ershil spent her later years at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, a Presbyterian retirement community, where she enjoyed her friends and the loving staff, especially her best buddy and caregiver, Dahlia Harris.Ershil attended nursing school at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, where she met George. She also worked briefly at RJ Reynolds and the Wilmington Shipyard before raising three boys.In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sisters, Elsie Lasley, Mary Ruth Haviland, Sally Dore' Cline, and Eloise (Doody) Lane, all of Kernersville.She is survived by her sons, James (Jim) Fisher and wife Jane of Raleigh, John Fisher and wife Ann of Greensboro, Jack and wife, Venus of Bakersfield, CA; grandsons, Paul, Luke, Tom (Rachel) and Wade (Emi); great grandchildren, Ava Jane, Jack, Ty, and Vivian, children of Tom and Rachel; her sister-in-law, Catherine "Kitty" Cole (Jim) of Winston Salem; her sister's daughters, Jane Everett (Jim) of Holden Beach, Susan Burge (Randy) of High Point, Cheryl Sapp of Kernersville, six nieces and eight nephews of the Fisher family.Memorials may be made to Scotia Village, 2200 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.No services have been planned at this time.