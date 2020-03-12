|
|
Ertel C. Edwards
Fayetteville—Ertel Clifton Edwards, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born in Robeson County, Ertel was the son of the late Edward Wright Edwards and Louis McCullough Edwards. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his ten brothers and sisters.
Ertel is survived by his wife, Barbara Hall Edwards; four daughters, Pamela Edwards Dishen, Mamie Ruth Williams and husband Jeff, Tina Edwards Holland, and Starr Hairr and husband Bill; five grandchildren, Jeremy Morrison, Miles Dishen and wife Kristen, Arron Morrison and wife Lelanie, Holly Dishen, and Elizabeth Holland; four great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Ertel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020