Ervin B. Marshburn
Fayetteville—Ervin B. Marshburn, 58, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home with his beloved family by his side.
Ervin was born December 18, 1960 in Onslow County, NC to Judy Craft Marshburn and the late Ervin R. Marshburn.
The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-3:00 pm.
Ervin is survived by his mother, Judy Marshburn of Fayetteville; son, Michael Brian Marshburn and wife Lisa of Jacksonville, NC; daughter, Morgan Marshburn of Fayetteville; brother, Steve Marshburn and wife Scotti of Fayetteville; sister, Monica Willaford and husband Don of Stedman; granddaughter, Mikayla Marshburn.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cumberland County Ducks Unlimited Chapter.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019