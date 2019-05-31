|
|
Ervin Earl Strickland
Fayetteville—Ervin Earl Strickland, 93, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday evening, May 30, 2019 at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He is preceded in death by his son, Earl Gale Strickland.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Melvene Thornton Strickland; daughter, Barbara Strickland Raynor; grandchildren, Jennifer R. Strickland, Sarah Raynor Freligh, and Frank Jefferson Raynor, III; great-grandchildren, Erica Nicole Freligh and Michael Freligh; and brother, Edward Strickland and wife, Peggy.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 29301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 31 to June 2, 2019