Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafayette Memorial Park

Ervin Earl Strickland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ervin Earl Strickland Obituary
Ervin Earl Strickland
Fayetteville—Ervin Earl Strickland, 93, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday evening, May 30, 2019 at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He is preceded in death by his son, Earl Gale Strickland.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Melvene Thornton Strickland; daughter, Barbara Strickland Raynor; grandchildren, Jennifer R. Strickland, Sarah Raynor Freligh, and Frank Jefferson Raynor, III; great-grandchildren, Erica Nicole Freligh and Michael Freligh; and brother, Edward Strickland and wife, Peggy.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 29301
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now