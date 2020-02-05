|
|
Erwin Jackson Odom
St. Pauls—Erwin Jackson Odom, 96, of St. Pauls died Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Lillie Landon Odom. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice "Bea" Hall Odom and son Charles Odom. Erwin is survived by daughters, Janice Council (Frank) of Fayetteville, NC and Brenda Hall of Oak Island, NC; grandchildren, Greg Council (Ann), Michael Hall (Wyndi), Miranda Kusumoto (Dom), and Mark Odom; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A man of faith, he was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Pauls and previously of Great Marsh Baptist Church. He was an exceptional cabinet maker. Erwin was a quiet man of few words who loved his family. A visitation will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 from 11:00 am until 11:45 am at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, also, at the church, the Reverend Pat Hash officiating. Burial will follow the service at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family suggests memorials made to First Baptist Church, St. Pauls, NC in lieu of flowers.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020