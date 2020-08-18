Estelle Coates Allen
Fayetteville—Estelle Coates Allen, 94 of Fayetteville, NC passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Estelle was born May 7, 1926 in Cheraw, Chesterfield County, SC to the late Donnie Roberts Coates and William Ted Coates. She was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Coates of Cheraw, SC.
Estelle was a faithful servant of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church since moving to Fayetteville in 1970. She was the pianist for the Sunday School Adult 4 Assembly and a pianist for all her Sunday School assemblies since 1970, for 45 years. She was a member of the Gleaner's class. She served as Sunday School Class President for many years as she was a member of that class. She also served as a Sunday School teacher during her service to the church.
Estelle was a wonderful homemaker and a wonderful mother who always gave her children and grandchildren her priority and always loved us unconditionally. Not only was Estelle a talented pianist, she was an excellent seamstress and a talented floral designer. Estelle also was an avid bridge player who helped organize her bridge group in 1971 with the help of her best friends Janet Collie from Fayetteville, and Euva Freeze, now residing in Tucson, AZ. That bridge club is still playing today.
Estelle is survived by her loving husband, Jerome Brooks Allen. They had been married for 78 years this past May 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Allen Warner and her husband, Jan S. Warner, and grandson, Kenneth Layne Warner. She is also survived by her son, Gregory Allen and his wife, Katherine Beard Allen; granddaughters, Sarah Brooke Allen, and Katherine Lynn Allen and wife, Nicole Allen; and great-granddaughter, Reagan Elizabeth Allen.
There will be a private memorial service for the family because of Covid at a later date.
