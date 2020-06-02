Esther Mae Slate

Fayetteville—Esther Mae Underwood Slate, 78 years old, passed away on Saturday, 30 May 2020 at Haymount Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was born in Fayetteville, NC to the late, William and Gertrude Underwood. She survived her husband, Wayne Slate, to whom she dedicated her life, and they enjoyed a wonderful career in the U.S. Army.

Her biggest passion was loving and sharing with family. Esther leaves behind four children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter – all of whom she loved unconditionally. May she rest in peace. She will be loved and missed dearly.



