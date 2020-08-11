1/1
Esther Mae Swiderski
Fayetteville—Esther Mae McCorquodale Swiderski, 85, of Fayetteville, died peacefully Saturday, August 9, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Esther Mae was the daughter of the late Joseph and Leona McCorquodale. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by husband, Ryszard Swiderski; sons, Phillip Johnson and Richard Swiderski; daughter, Deborah Letak; sisters, Mary Arenas, Edith Reardon, Shirley McLeod, and Elsie Holland; and brother, Wiley McCorquodale.
Lovingly known as "Grammy", Esther was the matriarch of a large and close family. She is survived by her son, Michael Swiderski and his wife Toni, of Fayetteville; son, David Swiderski and his wife Terri of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter, Angela Cunningham and her husband Martin, of Hope Mills; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Johnson.
She is also survived by her sister, Sheila Johnson of Erwin; and brother, Joseph McCorquodale, Jr. of Benson. She was a beloved grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; adored aunt to many nieces and nephews; and became a Mother or Grammy to countless others that she took in and loved as her family.
Her granddaughter Patricia Swiderski was her primary caregiver at home in these last months, and Esther had the joy of having her, as well as her children with her, which we all know made her very happy.
A gathering to honor Esther's amazing life will be held at her home at a later date.
Any flowers or cards can be sent to Esther's home for the family.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
