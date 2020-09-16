Esther (Formy) Roberts
Fayetteville—Esther (Formy) Roberts was born April 19, 1927, in Ash, North Carolina – the eighth of ten children born to Orson Pratt and Annie Lee Faulk Formy-Duval. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at age 93 in Lake Jackson, Texas with her daughter at her side.
She started first grade at just five years old and graduated Waccamaw High School in Ash, North Carolina at 16 years old. Formy graduated from Thompson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Lumberton, North Carolina in 1946 and became a Registered Nurse at 19 years old. She was inspired to become a nurse by her grandmother, Armesia Simons Formy-Duval, who was a midwife. Formy continued working at the hospital where she had attended nursing school until January, 1948, when she joined the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where she worked for 34 years, until her retirement.
Formy married Charles Lester Roberts in December, 1947. They had their first and only child, Mary LaRue, in 1953. Formy and Lester enjoyed fishing, big vegetable gardens and their church. Formy led Lester to the Baptist church. They remained members of Cedar Falls Baptist Church in Fayetteville, where she was a member of the King's Daughters Sunday School Class.
Formy adored her three grandchildren and was present for so many of their milestones - Baptisms, Eagle Scout ceremonies, piano recitals, football and basketball games, track meets and college graduations. Due to her nursing background and loving heart, she could always be counted on to be present any time there was a health crisis in her extended family.
Following the death of her husband in 2015, Esther moved to Lake Jackson, Texas to be near her daughter. In addition to her daughter, Mary Roberts Kutz (Rodney), she is survived by three grandchildren: Mary Margaret Mangenot (Gerard) of Omaha, Nebraska, Martin Kutz (Jessica) of Prosper, Texas and Charles Kutz (Meredith) of Plainfield, Indiana. She is also survived by five great grandsons: Jackson Kutz, Rhetton Kutz, Paul Mangenot, Joseph Mangenot and Keaton Kutz, and three great granddaughters: Charlotte Mangenot, Sutton Kutz and Mary Katherine Mangenot.
The family would like to express its appreciation to the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living of Lake Jackson, Texas for the excellent and compassionate care that they provided to Formy for almost five years.
A private graveside service will be held in Lafayette Memorial Park, where Formy will be buried next to her beloved husband, Lester.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
