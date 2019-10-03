|
|
Ethel House Abernathy
Spring Lake—Ethel Abernathy, 100, formerly of Spring Lake, NC passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Winder, GA.
Mrs. Abernathy was born on May 3, 1919 in Davey County, NC to the late Adam and Ella House. She is preceded in death by her husband, Burl Abernathy.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Jan Abernathy of Winder, GA; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral from 10 AM to 10:45 AM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019