Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Autryville Baptist Church
425 Williams St
Autryville, NC
Ethel Lockamy

Ethel Lockamy Obituary
Ethel Lockamy
Autryville—Mrs. Ethel Ezzell Lockamy, 85, of Autryville, entered into heaven the morning of May 19, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Mrs. Lockamy was a member of Autryville Baptist Church and the owner of Little Angels Nursery for over 40 years.
She is survived by a son, Lloyd Lockamy and his wife Cynthia of Stedman; two daughters, Faye Lockamy Owens and her husband William of Roseboro, Gail Lockamy Stewart of Autryville; one sister, Becky Tyler of Valdosta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Coy Lockamy of Stedman, Andy Owens and wife Leslie of Lillington, Reverend Josh Owens and wife Lindsay of Monroe, Kenly Stewart of Winston Salem, Katie Stewart of Angier, Heather Stewart Anderson and husband Alex of Clinton; and four great grandchildren, Addison Owens, Quinn Owens, Anna Kate Anderson, Jamie Claire Anderson; and a special friend William Patterson.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Lockamy; and grandson, Jamie Stewart.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Autryville Baptist Church, 425 Williams Street, Autryville. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Autryville Baptist Church Van Fund, PO Box 26, Autryville, NC 28318.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2019
