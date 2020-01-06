Home

POWERED BY

Ethel "Robin" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel "Robin" Miller Obituary
Ethel "Robin" Miller
Linden—Ethel "Robin" Miller, 59, of Linden, NC, passed away.
Robin is survived by two brothers, James F. Miller and David Miller.
A double Celebration of Life Service will be held for Robin and her mother, Ethel Jackson Miller, 92, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 3675 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Robin's mother, Ethel Jackson Miller, is survived by two sons, James F. Miller and David Miller.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Children's Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 3675 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -