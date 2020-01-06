|
Ethel "Robin" Miller
Linden—Ethel "Robin" Miller, 59, of Linden, NC, passed away.
Robin is survived by two brothers, James F. Miller and David Miller.
A double Celebration of Life Service will be held for Robin and her mother, Ethel Jackson Miller, 92, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 3675 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Robin's mother, Ethel Jackson Miller, is survived by two sons, James F. Miller and David Miller.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Children's Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 3675 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020