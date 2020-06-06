Etta Butler Tyner
Maxton, NC— Etta Butler Tyner, 96, passed June 4, 2020. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church, Rowland, NC. A time of viewing will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Richard Boles Funeral Service. Burial: Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.