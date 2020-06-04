Ret. SFC Eugene Andrew White
Ret. SFC Eugene Andrew White
Fayetteville—Ret. SFC Eugene Andrews White passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC. Mr. White was born on July 14, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois.
Mr. White is survived by his wife Isle G. White of the home; Sons Jurgen White(Becky) of Fayetteville, Johnnie White(Barbara), Eugene "Gene" White of Autryville, and Patrick White(Tina) of Pinehurst; Daughter Jo Ann Cowan(Edward) of Maine; Brother Robert "Bob" White of Arizona; 7 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on June 8th, 2020 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm with a Graveside service to follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens at 2pm.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
