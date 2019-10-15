|
Eugene Boytree Lusk
Raleigh—Eugene "Gene" Boytree Lusk, 81 of Raleigh, formerly of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Surviving are his daughters, Mary Ard and Dana Wells; son, Scott Lusk; brother, Nelvis Semel and 5 grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
On line condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019