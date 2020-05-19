|
Eugene C. Edwards
Fayetteville—Eugene C. Edwards, age 82, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Aberdeen, NC, passed away May 18, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones at home, and at peace.
Eugene was born in Grantsboro, NC, the son of the late Benjamin A. Edwards (Al) and Nellie Bly Garner Edwards of Newport, NC. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Piner of TN and Jenni Kelly of TX.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Parker Edwards; son Gene Edwards, Jr. (Deborah) of Rockville, VA; daughters Stephanie Stone (Gregory) of Raleigh, NC, and Beverly Broach (Thomas) of Scio, NY; eight grandchildren, Holland, Justin, Miranda, Rachel, Phillip, Juliet, Jeb and Will; brothers, Ronald L. Edwards (Anne) of Richlands, NC, Marvin Edwards (Molly) of Pace, FL, Tim Edwards (Jean) of New Bern, NC and sister Gwendolyn Lentz (John) of Graham, NC.
Eugene attended Florida College and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. He taught school at Newport Consolidated School where he met Joan Parker. Both being the basketball coaches, they were often in a debate over team logistics. That debate turned into a deep and abiding love. They married November 25, 1964, in Newport church of Christ. They settled in Aberdeen, NC in 1966, raising three children, before moving to Fayetteville, NC in 2000. While in Aberdeen, Eugene was very active in the Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Department, retiring as a Charter Member in 1989. Eugene loved his Lord and served Him faithfully for many years, serving as an elder for the West Fayetteville church of Christ.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday May 20, at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills. There will be a private funeral service Thursday at 10:00 am at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services.
There will be a visitation Thursday May 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. A graveside service will be held Friday May 22 at 10:00 am at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City.
Eugene's family wishes to express their gratitude to friends, family, and the caregivers who helped with his comfort and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the , 3739 National Drive Raleigh, NC 27612. Tribute Link
