|
|
Eugene Lynn Jenkins
Fayetteville—Eugene Lynn Jenkins Sr. 68 of Fayetteville died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Regional Medical Center. Born Thursday, July 6th, 1950 he was the son of Earline Jenkins Miller and the late Earl Benjamin Jenkins. A career veteran of the US Army, Lynn served in Korea, Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm, served as a Military Police and Correction Officer at Ft. Levenworth Prison. He was a paratrooper, having accomplished 177 jumps with the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg. He was an avid Beatles Fan and NASCAR collector. He was the vocalist for the Fayettevile based band, The Sound System in the 1960-70s which recorded the songs, and "Take a Look at Yourself" and "Serenade." He enjoyed singing and recording music his entire life.
His wife, Sandra Adler Jenkins of the home; a son, Eugene Lynn Jenkins Jr. of Oregon; a daughter, Amber Jacob-Clewis and husband Reid of Holly Springs, NC; a step-son Bobby White of Fayetteville; his mother, Earline Jenkins Miller of Fayetteville; two brothers, James Earl Jenkins and wife Letha of Wadesboro and Carl Jenkins and wife Lori of Hickory; two sisters, Linda Hendrickson and husband Wayne of Gastonia and Marie Jenkins Tyndall and husband Wendy of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Kaley Robertson and husband Kevin of Fayetteville, Megan Jacobs of Holly Springs, NC and Landon Clewis of Holly Springs, NC and numerous nephews and nieces and cousins survive him.
In addition to his father, his wife, Patti Teague Jenkins preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Faymont Baptist Church in Fayetteville. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Faymont Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Evans officiating. Burial will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Bragg with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to , Lung Cancer Research, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 72123.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Jenkins family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton with the assistance of Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory in Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 30 to July 1, 2019