Cameron—Eugene Thomas "Tommy" Collier, 80, of Cameron passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence with his beloved family by his side.

Tommy was born May 3, 1938 in Wilmington, NC to the late Celeste Thomas and George Eugene Collier.

Tommy was a 1962 graduate of East Carolina University.

He was a retired Major with the US Air Force after 22 years and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends and family at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Maryam Al-Abdulrazzaq Collier of the home; son, George Thomas Collier and wife Olivia of Fuquay-Varina; grand-daughter, Adelaide Celeste Collier; sister, Patsy Ann Collier Robinson and husband David G. of Smyrna, GA; beloved pets, Laila, Angel, Amira, Amir, and Hope.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3 International Dr. Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.