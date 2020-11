Eugene Venson WarrenFayetteville —Eugene Venson Warren age 87, passed away November 19, 2020.Born in Sampson County he is the son of the late Ernie Vinson and Myrtle Hall Warren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Sorrey & husband Herbert and Kathleen Fann & husband Austin.He is survived by his wife Carolyn Barber Warren; two daughters, Sara Warren & fiancé Richard Shannon and Renee Taylor & husband Richard; son Eugene Venson Warren, ll & wife Sherry; grandchildren. Christopher Warren and Jacob Shannon; sister, Annie Dean Warren & husband Howard.A private graveside service will be held Monday November 23 at 11:00 am at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.