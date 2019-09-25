|
|
Eugenia Pearl Hayes
Hope Mills—Eugenia Pearl Hayes, 81, of Hope Mills, passed Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in her home with her family by her side.
Born March 5, 1938 in Robeson County, Pearl was the daughter of the late George and Ina Johnson Bass. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Hayes; 2 sisters; and 5 brothers.
Pearl was employed in the data processing department at DuPont for several years before retiring. She was a longtime member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and loved playing and listening to music, especially the piano and organ.
She is survived by her children, Randy Hayes, Kim Reed and husband Whinburt, and Glenn Hayes; grandchildren, Melissa Thomas and husband Aaron, Kathleen Smith, Daniel Hayes, and Amber Hayes; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Pearl was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019